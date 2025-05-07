Suspended sentence for man who injured police officer and drove without licence

A 26-year-old man from Mellieħa was handed a six-month sentence, suspended for three years, and a €5,500 fine after admitting to threatening and slightly injuring a police officer.

He was arraigned in court on 16 April. He had pleaded guilty to driving recklessly whilst intoxicated and using a motorcycle without a valid licence or insurance.

The court found him guilty and awarded him a six-month sentence, suspended for three years, after taking into consideration his early admission, his clean police conduct and the prosecution’s declaration that they wont be pursuing a protection order in favour of the injured police officer.

He was also banned from obtaining or having a driving licence for a period of one year.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien.