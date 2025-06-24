Police present during Yorgen Fenech's arrest testify in Keith Schembri's sensitive information leaks case

Police officers present during Yorgen Fenech's arrest at the Portomaso Marina testified during the compilation of evidence against Keith Schembri on Tuesday.

The case involves Schembri's alleged leaking of information to alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech. The former OPM chief of staff is also charged with perjury and breaking the Official Secrets Act.

He was arraigned five years after the pardoned middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder case, Melvin Theuma stated that Schembri had kept the murder’s alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech up to date with developments of the police investigation.

Superintendent Kevin Pulis, who formed part of a task force back in November 2019, took the stand. He explained the details of the search and investigations carried out on Yorgen Fenech’s boat ‘Gio’, as Fenech's arrest and the seizing of items were also mentioned.

He stated that the items seized from the yacht at prima facie glance, were those deemed to be relevant to the case. Such items included a laptop, Visa and American Express cards, and Fenech’s passport, which implied that Fenech was ready to flee.

Pulis informed the court that Fenech was read out his rights and the reason for his arrest.

Inspector Christopher Saliba also described his involvement as part of Pulis’ team during the operation.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi asked the witness to recall Fenech’s reaction at the arrest. However, defence lawyer Edward Gatt intervened and reminded the court that all details being mentioned are in relation to Yorgen Fenech. “This does not have to do with Keith Schembri”, he emphasised.

Magistrate Claire Zammit Stafrace herself questioned the relevance of the evidence in connection with Schembri’s case. Gatt repeatedly asked the witnesses: “Was Keith Schembri’s name featured on any of the documents elevated from the yacht?”. The witness replied that at no point in time was Schembri’s name mentioned or seen written down anywhere.

The sitting was adjourned to 22 September at 12:00pm.

Lawyers Mark Vassallo and Edward Gatt also appeared for Schembri. Superintendent Hubert Cini and police inspector Shaun Friggieri are prosecuting.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia were parte civile.