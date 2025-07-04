Man remanded in custody after allegedly injuring ex-partner

A man was remanded in custody after being charged with harassing and slightly injuring his ex-partner.

The man, a 34-year-old from Egypt who is homeless, was also charged with threatening and causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her.

Inspector Antonello Magri informed the Court that the alleged victim had filed a report against her ex-partner with the domestic violence unit.

Indeed, she stated that they had been together for around eight months before going their separate ways. It was alleged that she had suffered slight injuries during an argument on 29 June.

A risk assessment returned a result of extreme danger.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the accused pleading not guilty to the charges.

No request for bail was made inasmuch as the accused has no fixed address.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the accused.