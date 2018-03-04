Young man arrested for drug possession
Man, 28, in police custody after a number of illicit substances were found in his possession
A 28-year-old resident of Ibragg was arrested after police found substances suspected to be cocaine, metamphetamine, ecstacy pills, cannabis, and LSD.
The young man is being kept by police in order to aid in further investigations, police said.
He will be kept under arrest and taken and will appear in court tomorrow before Magistrate Scerri Herrera.
Police investigations are underway.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police