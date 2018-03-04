Young man arrested for drug possession

Man, 28, in police custody after a number of illicit substances were found in his possession

4 March 2018, 5:16pm

A 28-year-old resident of Ibragg was arrested after police found substances suspected to be cocaine, metamphetamine, ecstacy pills, cannabis, and LSD. 

The young man is being kept by police in order to aid in further investigations, police said. 

He will be kept under arrest and taken and will appear in court tomorrow before Magistrate Scerri Herrera. 

Police investigations are underway.

More in Court & Police
Young man arrested for drug possession
Court & Police

Young man arrested for drug possession
[WATCH] No bail for company directors accused of human trafficking
National

[WATCH] No bail for company directors accused of human trafficking
Tia Reljic
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Coast Road accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Coast Road accident
Woman dies after being recovered from the sea
Court & Police

Woman dies after being recovered from the sea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe