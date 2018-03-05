16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years of probation

matthew_agius
5 March 2018, 5:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A court has warned a 16-year-old to stop dabbling with synthetic drugs after he was charged with kicking down a door at his parents’ house in a rage.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri charged the unemployed young man, who told the court that he is not attending school, with voluntary damage to property.

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera observed that this was the accused’s third brush with the law in a matter of months, sternly warning him of the consequences of that path he had evidently chosen.

“Do you know I can send you to prison today?” asked the magistrate, castigating him for setting a bad example to his 5 younger siblings.

Asked what happened, he said that his mother had taken away his tablet computer and when he had told her that he wanted to log out of Facebook, she had slammed the door shut. He kicked it down, he said.

The boy told the police that he takes synthetic drugs. “How do you buy it?” asked the court. “You don’t work. I don’t think it falls from heaven.” “I get it from people [niddobba],” replied the boy, his face a dark shade of crimson.

“You need to change your life. I will bring you here every 3 months until you’re sick of coming here,” warned the court.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years of probation. He will live with his mother and appear in court every 3 months where his probation officer will update it on his progress.

“This is the last chance I’m going to give you. I’m appointing a probation officer...if he tells me you are not free of drugs and respecting your parents you will go to prison,” said the magistrate.

Lawyer Helga Buttigieg Debono was defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
Court & Police

Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
Matthew Vella
16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told
Court & Police

16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told
Matthew Agius
Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack
Court & Police

Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack
Matthew Agius
Man charged after drug bust
Court & Police

Man charged after drug bust
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe