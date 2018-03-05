Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries

The Attard shop-owner shot at three times back in November 2017, has succumbed to injuries and died

matthew_vella
5 March 2018, 7:40pm
by Matthew Vella
November 2017: Scene-of-the-crime officers remove the body of Angelo Mangion, who was shot dead on site
The victim of the shooting at Raymond’s Upholstery in Attard back in November 2017, has died.

61-year-old Raymond Grima succumbed to injuries after being readmitted to Mater Dei’s intensive therapy unit after he was moved to a new ward.

Grima was shot at three times inside his shop by a hitman wearing a helmet who later fled the scene of the crime on a motorcycle.

The hit took place at 6:15pm on 17 November, leaving another man, Angelo Mangion, 58 of Qormi, dead.

It is believed the target of the shooter was the shop-owner, Grima, who was injured, whereas the man who died, Mangion, had been inside the shop by chance. Mangion’s daughter, Georganne Xerri, wrote on Facebook that her father went to the shop to have his motorcycle seat upholstered.

Raymond Grima suffered grievous injuries after also being shot three times.

Mangion was shot four times inside the shop.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
