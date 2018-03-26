"Heroin Highway" jury: Herman McKay gets probation for simple possession

A man facing the prospect of a life sentence on charges of trafficking heroin has walked out of court a free man, having been put on probation instead.

Herman McKay, 34-year-old man from Marsa, was acquitted of trafficking half a kilogramme of heroin by a jury this afternoon, with the court finding him guilty of simple possession of the drug instead.

McKay had been arrested in his hometown in August 2007 and had allegedly tried to throw the drugs from his car, where they spilled onto the road.

Prosecutors had been seeking a life sentence against the man. A jury returned a 6-3 not guilty verdict at the end of the two-week long case.

Judge Antonio Mizzi sentenced Mackay to three years on probation and ordered him to pay a €10,000 fine for possession of the drug.

Lawyers Elaine Mercieca and Justine Cilia from the office of the Attorney General led the prosecution. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.