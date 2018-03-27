Controversial Gaffarena land deals all rescinded by law courts

The controversial Lands Department deal that gave entrepreneur Marco Gaffarena several parcels of government land in a part-exchange compensation deal for a government requisition, has been rescinded in part.

The Maltese courts rescinded the government land handed over to Gaffarena, after the Prime Minister filed a court case against Marco Gaffarena and his wife Josielle to recoup the lands transferred in the expropriation of a palazzo in Old Mint Street, Valletta.

The court revoked all transfers made in terms of two expropriation contracts and ordered the return all assets to government.

In 2015, government paid €1.65 million for part ownership of the Valletta property that Gaffarena had bought for a fraction of the price just weeks earlier.

Justice served as @JosephMuscat_JM's action in court against #Gaffarena land deal is rescinded. Lest we forget, @SimonBusuttil had branded this court case by the PM as a sham. Such action could have been taken by any MP. Only the PM acted decisively. https://t.co/Ry4bbqDdAc — Kurt Farrugia (@KurtFarrugia) March 27, 2018

The court was also asked to issue a warrant of seizure equivalent to the funds already paid to the Gaffarenas and a warrant to stop the Gaffarenas from transferring properties handed to them by the government.

He made a profit of €685,000 in less than two months, apart from acquiring parcels of land in exchange equivalent to the size of more than 10 football pitches.

The prime minister's court application followed the resignation of parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon after an Auditor General's report said he did not safeguard the public interest in the expropriation deals.