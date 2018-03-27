Controversial Gaffarena land deals all rescinded by law courts

Maltese courts rescind Gaffarena land deals in case filed by Prime Minister 

matthew_vella
27 March 2018, 10:25am
by Matthew Vella
Marco Gaffarena
Marco Gaffarena

The controversial Lands Department deal that gave entrepreneur Marco Gaffarena several parcels of government land in a part-exchange compensation deal for a government requisition, has been rescinded in part.

The Maltese courts rescinded the government land handed over to Gaffarena, after the Prime Minister filed a court case against Marco Gaffarena and his wife Josielle to recoup the lands transferred in the expropriation of a palazzo in Old Mint Street, Valletta.

The court revoked all transfers made in terms of two expropriation contracts and ordered the return all assets to government.

In 2015, government paid €1.65 million for part ownership of the Valletta property that Gaffarena had bought for a fraction of the price just weeks earlier.

The court was also asked to issue a warrant of seizure equivalent to the funds already paid to the Gaffarenas and a warrant to stop the Gaffarenas from transferring properties handed to them by the government. 

He made a profit of €685,000 in less than two months, apart from acquiring parcels of land in exchange equivalent to the size of more than 10 football pitches.

The prime minister's court application followed the resignation of parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon after an Auditor General's report said he did not safeguard the public interest in the expropriation deals.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in Court & Police
Controversial Gaffarena land deals all rescinded by law courts
Court & Police

Controversial Gaffarena land deals all rescinded by law courts
Matthew Vella
Woman held at knifepoint while using ATM in Qormi
Court & Police

Woman held at knifepoint while using ATM in Qormi
Heroin Highway jury | McKay gets probation after acquittal on trafficking charge
Court & Police

Heroin Highway jury | McKay gets probation after acquittal on trafficking charge
Matthew Agius
Retired judge files libel proceedings against the Times of Malta
Court & Police

Retired judge files libel proceedings against the Times of Malta
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe