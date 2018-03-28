Man admits to drunken assault on police

A 25 year-old man from Cospicua has been handed a suspended sentence for a drunken assault on a police sergeant.

The man, who is not being named for legal reasons, appeared before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning accused of insulting and slightly injuring a police sergeant who had been called to deal with the disturbance caused by the man late last night.

He was also accused of being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in public and breaching the peace with shouting and fighting.

The accused, who chose not to be assisted by a lawyer, pleaded guilty to the charges and received a 2-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, together with an €800 fine.

Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted.