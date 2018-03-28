Man admits to drunken assault on police

The 25 year-old man was also accused of being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in public and breaching the peace by shouting and fighting

matthew_agius
28 March 2018, 11:22am
by Matthew Agius

A 25 year-old man from Cospicua has been handed a suspended sentence for a drunken assault on a police sergeant.

The man, who is not being named for legal reasons, appeared before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning accused of insulting and slightly injuring a police sergeant who had been called to deal with the disturbance caused by the man late last night.

He was also accused of being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in public and breaching the peace with shouting and fighting.

The accused, who chose not to be assisted by a lawyer, pleaded guilty to the charges and received a 2-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, together with an €800 fine.

Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Gozo warden’s murderer will be considered for parole in 2040
Court & Police

Gozo warden’s murderer will be considered for parole in 2040
Matthew Agius
Woman seriously injured in acid attack during Marsa argument
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in acid attack during Marsa argument
Man admits to drunken assault on police
Court & Police

Man admits to drunken assault on police
Matthew Agius
Two passengers in serious condition in late night Hal Ghaxaq crash
Court & Police

Two passengers in serious condition in late night Hal Ghaxaq crash
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe