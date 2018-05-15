Man admits to threatening and injuring wife in domestic argument

A Floriana husband has been found guilty of threatening and slightly injuring his estranged wife in one of a long series of domestic disputes this year.

The accused, a butcher by trade, admitted to having threatened the woman, slightly injuring her and breaching the peace following an argument in Floriana yesterday.

Prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg told magistrate Doreen Clarke that this was the tenth report filed by the parties this year, the twentieth in the past two years. Defence lawyer Jason Grima said the incident was down to provocation by the man’s wife, but no details as to the events emerged in today's sitting. He explained that the couple were in the midst of marital separation proceedings.

The court, in view of the man’s plea, handed him a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months together with a three-year restraining order. The court explained the implications of this to the accused, warning him not to approach or speak to his wife during this period.