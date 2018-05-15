menu

Man admits to threatening and injuring wife in domestic argument

The man was handed down a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months together with a three-year restraining order

matthew_agius
15 May 2018, 1:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A Floriana husband has been found guilty of threatening and slightly injuring his estranged wife in one of a long series of domestic disputes this year.

The accused, a butcher by trade, admitted to having threatened the woman, slightly injuring her and breaching the peace following an argument in Floriana yesterday.

Prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg told magistrate Doreen Clarke that this was the tenth report filed by the parties this year, the twentieth in the past two years. Defence lawyer Jason Grima said the incident was down to provocation by the man’s wife, but no details as to the events emerged in today's sitting. He explained that the couple were in the midst of marital separation proceedings.

The court, in view of the man’s plea, handed him a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months together with a three-year restraining order. The court explained the implications of this to the accused, warning him not to approach or speak to his wife during this period.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Evidence clears man of domestic violence, marital rape
Court & Police

Evidence clears man of domestic violence, marital rape
Matthew Agius
Man admits to threatening and injuring wife in domestic argument
Court & Police

Man admits to threatening and injuring wife in domestic argument
Matthew Agius
Man arrested after caught stealing from a car in Sliema
Court & Police

Man arrested after caught stealing from a car in Sliema
[WATCH] Updated | Police constable seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
Court & Police

[WATCH] Updated | Police constable seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe