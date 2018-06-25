menu

Marsaskala man caught with drugs stashed in his underpants denies charges

He is understood to have been found carrying 22 sachets of cocaine and six grams of cannabis grass in his underpants, together with €1,010 in cash

matthew_agius
25 June 2018, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius
A man who was allegedly caught red-handed carrying drugs has denied charges of aggravated drug possession.

Luke Grech, 26, from Marsaskala was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis as well as the possession of cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy. Grech was further charged with committing the offences near a place frequented by youths.

Few details about the arrest emerged in the man’s arraignment. It is understood that he was found to be carrying 22 sachets of cocaine and six grams of cannabis grass in his underpants, together with €1,010 in cash.

In his garage a further seven grams of cannabis grass was found and a sachet of what police suspect to be ecstasy was found in his car.

Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Franco Debono entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf and requested bail.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone, prosecuting, did not object to bail, explaining that the man was already on police bail and had behaved himself. The court upheld a request for a provisional treatment order.

Grech was released on bail against a deposit of €1000 and a personal guarantee of €1000, being ordered to sign a bail book twice a week and observe a curfew.

