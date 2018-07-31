Man who fired shots at partner's window fined €700

A man who fired two shots at his female partner’s window during an argument has been convicted on weapons charges.

Anthony McGahren, 43, had been accused of slightly injuring his partner, causing voluntary damage to property, carrying a revolver without a licence, carrying the revolver during the commission of an offence against the person, breaching the peace, threatening the woman with the firearm and insulting her.

Superintendent Josric Mifsud told the court that the man had fired shots into the air and then at the residence in Triq il-Fabbriki after a violent argument erupted between the two.

But during McGahren’s arraignment, the woman had withdrawn her criminal complaint, which meant that the police could not proceed on the charges relating to harm or threats against her.

This left only two of the eight charges originally pressed: keeping an unlicenced firearm and carrying it during the commission of an offence against the person.

The accused had pleaded guilty to those charges and was also found guilty of being a recidivist.

In view of his admission, he was found guilty and was fined €700. The revolver used was confiscated and he was prohibited from holding a firearms licence. He was also made to pay the costs of the case, which amounted to another €1128.30

Lawyers Michael and Lucio Sciriha were defence counsel.