Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in San Gwann crash

massimo_costa
31 July 2018, 5:39pm
by Massimo Costa

A 71-year-old man from Qormi was hurt today when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car in San Gwann.

The police said that the accident, which happened at around 12pm in the industrial zone near Mater Dei Hospital, involved the Yamaha motorcycle the man was riding and a Skoda Felicia driven by a 43-year-old man from Tarxien.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
