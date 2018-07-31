Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in San Gwann crash

A 71-year-old man from Qormi was hurt today when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car in San Gwann.

The police said that the accident, which happened at around 12pm in the industrial zone near Mater Dei Hospital, involved the Yamaha motorcycle the man was riding and a Skoda Felicia driven by a 43-year-old man from Tarxien.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.