NSO vandal to repay damage he caused

A young man has admitted to causing damage to a government building whilst drunk.

Kieran Lenagh, 22, from Scotland, was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, accused of damaging a wooden door and smashing a glass pane at the National Statistics Office in Valletta on 31 July at around 4am.

Lenagh was also charged with breaching the peace and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in public.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo, as legal aid to the accused, entered a guilty plea after assuring the court that all the damages would be paid.

The court handed Lenagh a sentence of 6 months imprisonment, suspended for three years and ordered him to pay for the €1,360 worth of damage he had caused.