menu

Drug addict ordered to refund mother's stolen money

The man was living with his mother against her will, and stole €2,300 within three years

matthew_agius
2 August 2018, 12:00pm
by Matthew Agius

 

A court has ordered a man to refund his mother for items he had stolen to fund his drug habit.

Neville Abela, a 32-year-old security guard from Marsa had been charged before magistrate Neville Camilleri in June. Abela had been accused of possession of heroin and cocaine, as well as theft.

During the man’s arraignment on June 5, the court had heard how the accused, who lives with his mother, stole from her home in order to get money to buy drugs. “He didn’t just steal,” the prosecution said, “He took everything. He was living with his mother against her will, and she had thrown him out several times.”

He had pleaded guilty during a sitting on June 20.

In view of his guilty plea and joint submissions by the defence and the Attorney General, the Criminal Court presided by judge Giovanni Grixti, sentenced the man to probation for three years and placed him under a treatment order. He was also ordered to refund the €2,300 he had stolen from his mother within three years.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Caruana Galizia murder : accused denied bail yet again
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia murder : accused denied bail yet again
Matthew Agius
Elderly man denies molesting hotel waiter
Court & Police

Elderly man denies molesting hotel waiter
Matthew Agius
Panama papers case: Keith Schembri, Adrian Hillman and Malcolm Scerri join AG in judge recusal appeal
Court & Police

Panama papers case: Keith Schembri, Adrian Hillman and Malcolm Scerri join AG in judge recusal appeal
Matthew Agius
Drug addict ordered to refund mother's stolen money
Court & Police

Drug addict ordered to refund mother's stolen money
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe