Hold up at St. Paul’s Bay pharmacy
The thief, who was likely armed, fled the scene
Two men held up Simon’s pharmacy at St Paul’s Bay on Friday, police said.
The hold-up took place at around noon in Dwaret il-Gżejjer Street, when a man who was likely armed entered the pharmacy. The man got awa
Police said that a person working at the Pharmacy sustained slight injuries.
An investigation is currently underway. The amount of cash stolen from the pharmacy could not yet be determined.
More to follow
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police