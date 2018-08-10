menu

Hold up at St. Paul’s Bay pharmacy

The thief, who was likely armed, fled the scene

10 August 2018, 1:38pm

Two men held up Simon’s pharmacy at St Paul’s Bay on Friday, police said.

The hold-up took place at around noon in Dwaret il-Gżejjer Street, when a man who was likely armed entered the pharmacy. The man got awa

Police said that a person working at the Pharmacy sustained slight injuries. 

An investigation is currently underway. The amount of cash stolen from the pharmacy could not yet be determined.

More to follow 

