Man charged over St. Julian's double stabbing

A man has been remanded in custody over a double stabbing in St. Julian’s last Wednesday.

26-year-old unemployed Swieqi resident Mohammed Misrati from Libya was accused of attacking and slightly injuring two men with a knife and breaching the peace.

The incident happened at around 3:30 am on Dragonara Street, St Julian’s, when Misrati stabbed two men. Police were informed of the stabbing when one of the victims, a 38-year-old man from the Ivory Coast, residing in Valletta, alerted them to the situation. The second man was a 32-year-old Libyan man, residing in Gzira.



Misrati had been in Malta for just over a week at the time of the incident, a fact which was pointed out to the court as a matter of concern by prosecuting inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer. One victim was a Facebook friend of the accused, he added.



Lawyer Franco Debono entered a plea of not guilty.



A request for bail was refused.