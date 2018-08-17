menu

Man charged over St. Julian's double stabbing

The man was remanded in custody over a double stabbing in St. Julian's last Wednesday 

matthew_agius
17 August 2018, 1:15pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody over a double stabbing in St. Julian’s last Wednesday.

26-year-old unemployed Swieqi resident Mohammed Misrati from Libya was accused of attacking and slightly injuring two men with a knife and breaching the peace.

The incident happened at around 3:30 am on Dragonara Street, St Julian’s, when Misrati stabbed two men. Police were informed of the stabbing when one of the victims, a 38-year-old man from the Ivory Coast, residing in Valletta, alerted them to the situation. The second man was a 32-year-old Libyan man, residing in Gzira.

Misrati had been in Malta for just over a week at the time of the incident, a fact which was pointed out to the court as a matter of concern by prosecuting inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer. One victim was a Facebook friend of the accused, he added.

Lawyer Franco Debono entered a plea of not guilty.

A request for bail was refused.  

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Murdered Dutch woman gave her killer a lift home, court told
Court & Police

Murdered Dutch woman gave her killer a lift home, court told
Matthew Agius
Homeless man who bit police officers remanded in custody
Court & Police

Homeless man who bit police officers remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
Man charged over St. Julian's double stabbing
Court & Police

Man charged over St. Julian's double stabbing
Matthew Agius
Jet ski driver accused of friend's death failed breathalyser test, pleads not guilty
Court & Police

Jet ski driver accused of friend's death failed breathalyser test, pleads not guilty
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe