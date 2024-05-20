Turkish wind turbine company to open Ħal Far factory

A Turkish company, Gimas, is set to establish a subsidiary in Malta to produce wind turbine components, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Monday.

In a press conference, it was announced that Gimas will invest an initial €7.5 million and employ 44 full-time workers at its Ħal Far facility which will be built in the coming months.

The facility marks the company’s first manufacturing facility outside of Turkey, providing it with a strategic entry point into the EU market. Additionally, Gimas plans to establish a training academy for apprentices.

Addressing those present, Abela said that such investments serve to diversify Malta’s economy while working towards achieving environmental goals.

Prime Minister Abela expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, highlighting its focus on renewable energy and its potential to create new jobs in the green economy, including roles for engineers and technicians.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia.