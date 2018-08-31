menu

Man admits to holding up shopkeeper at knifepoint

The man was remanded in custody after admitting to carrying out a holdup at knifepoint 

31 August 2018, 2:50pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has admitted to carrying out a hold up at a Cospicua phone shop earlier this month.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti arraigned Pier Buttigieg, 44, on charges of committing theft at knifepoint, possession of a knife in public without a licence, threatening an employee and causing her to fear her life was in danger and relapsing when he robbed the mobile phone store at knifepoint on 17 August.

Buttigieg, who is a patient at Mount Carmel Hospital and has no fixed address pleaded guilty to the charges. A pre-sentencing report was requested.

Buttigieg was remanded in custody. Defence counsel asked that he be held at Mount Carmel Hospital pending proceedings. The prosecution did not object. The court, having seen the man’s problems and habits, upheld the request.

The case will continue in September.

