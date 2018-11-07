Hugo Chetcuti murder: Accused was in hotel lobby earlier that day

Armed guards, metal detectors and tighter controls on who can enter the courtroom were imposed by the magistrate hearing the compilation of evidence against the man accused of murdering Hugo Chetcuti.

The court case against Bojan Cmelik continued this afternoon after a tumultous sitting on 26 October in which a witness verbally abused the accused. The sitting had to be suspended.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia said that only authorised persons could be present for the proceedings. Aside from journalists, two relatives of the accused and two of the deceased were allowed to attend the sitting. Nobody was allowed to leave the courtroom without the permission of the court.

In today's sitting, Caroline Barbara, a manager at Hugo's Boutique Hotel, testified that she had seen the accused in the hotel lobby in the afternoon, having recognised him from the hat he was wearing.

Barbara testified how she was standing next to Chetcuti that evening when the man approached and hugged her boss. Chetcuti then turned to her, pulled up his shirt and told her he had been stabbed.

The court also heard how Cmelic had his employment with two different establishments of the Hugo Group, terminated several months before the murder.