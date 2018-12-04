Caruana Galizia murder suspect claims prison director is ignoring his health needs

George Degiorgio, one of the three men accused of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has paved the way for more constitutional proceedings by filing a judicial letter this morning.

He is calling on the director of Corradino prison to arrange for medical intervention for a painful condition and claiming to be the victim of inhuman and degrading treatment.

Degiorgio has been in custody with his brother Alfred and a third man, Vince Muscat, since their arrest in a targeted police raid on Marsa exactly one year ago today.

The judicial letter, filed by lawyer William Cuschieri in the First Hall of the Civil Court, says that Degiorgio has been suffering from “persistent and unendurable pain” in his shoulder for several months.

On 14 November, the Criminal Court had heard the prison director declare that he would be arranging a private clinic appointment for the inmate at Degiorgio’s expense.

But despite this, he says, no steps were taken other than the administration of painkillers to the accused. These only served to mask the pain briefly, he said, “and in no way constitutes the care required.”

Accusing the director of being “passive” by failing to see that Degiorgio is examined and treated whilst under his care, Cuschieri said that this amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment.

The application is one of several constitutional cases filed by the men accused of the murder since their arrest. Earlier this year, in September, Degiorgio had filed a constitutional application, claiming to be the victim of a frame up for the murder, with the police allegedly seeking to find evidence to justify his detention after his arrest.

The compilation of evidence relating to the Caruana Galizia murder continues tomorrow before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.