Two charged with Cospicua violent mugging of elderly man

Two men have been remanded in custody after mugging and beating up a 63-year-old man in Cospicua.

Addie Magri, 47, from Senglea and Jurgen Vassallo, 21, from Cospicua were arraigned under arrest before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this afternoon, accused of the violent mugging which occurred during the afternoon of February 3.

Inspector Eman Hayman charged the men with the theft of cash and a mobile phone, which charges were aggravated with violence and with slightly injuring the victim. Vassallo alone was also charged with breaching probation.

The accused men, who are both unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defence asked for the appointment of a psychiatrist to assess Vassallo’s intellectual capacity and to conclude if he is fit for trial.

Bail was requested for both accused.

The prosecution opposed the request, telling the court that they were being accused of mugging a 63 year-old man, who was beaten and robbed in Senglea. The man had been walking and was approached by the accused who demanded money, before assaulting him. The victim knew the families of the accused and identified the men to the police. An anonymous tip-off had also identified the accused, said the inspector.

The younger accused had admitted to police, saying he was assisting Magri in the beating of the victim.

Magri shrugged, and gesturing as if to say the inspector was incorrect.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop, defence counsel to the two men, asked that Vassallo, who suffers from an intellectual disability, not be sent to prison. “Prison is not his place, they will do whatever they want with him there,” said the lawyer.

The prosecution pointed out the accused and victim live near each other and knew each other. Vassallo knew the consequences, said the inspector.

Vassallo’s probation officer explained to the court that the man suffered from an intellectual disability and was being helped by Caritas.

The court denied bail at this stage due the fact that proceedings were at an early stage and that the victim still needed to testify. The court made a recommendation that Vassallo be held at the Forensic Ward at Mount Carmel Hospital.