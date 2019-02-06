menu

Construction worker injured in accident at Police HQ

The man suffered grievous injuries after falling one storey

6 February 2019, 5:31pm
(File Photo)
A 50-year-old man was injured after falling one storey while doing construction work at the Police headquarters in Floriana.

The man, who is an Italian national and lives in St Paul’s Bay, was injured at roughly 11:30am.

A medical team was called to the scene and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

