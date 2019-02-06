Police constable arrested for cocaine possession in Gozo

A young police constable has been arrested after he was caught in possession of cocaine.

The officer, 21, who was stationed at Qawra police station, was arrested on Sunday at the Gozo stadium, as he was attending a football match between Xewkija Tigers and Nadur Youngsters.

According to media reports, the man had been off-duty at the time. He was apprehended after having been followed by police officers as he entered the stadium’s toilets. Six sachets containing cocaine were found on his person.

It is understood that he initially resisted the arrest, claiming that, as a police officer himself, he couldn’t be arrested by his colleagues.

After his arrest, the police also searched his car and place of residence.

The constable has reportedly already resigned from the force, and is expected to be arraigned on drug-related charges in the coming days.