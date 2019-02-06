menu

Police constable arrested for cocaine possession in Gozo

The police officer, 21, was caught with six cocaine sachets during a football match at Gozo stadium

massimo_costa
6 February 2019, 6:48pm
by Massimo Costa
The police constable was arrested as he was watching a game at Gozo stadium (File photo)
The police constable was arrested as he was watching a game at Gozo stadium (File photo)

A young police constable has been arrested after he was caught in possession of cocaine.

The officer, 21, who was stationed at Qawra police station, was arrested on Sunday at the Gozo stadium, as he was attending a football match between Xewkija Tigers and Nadur Youngsters.

According to media reports, the man had been off-duty at the time. He was apprehended after having been followed by police officers as he entered the stadium’s toilets. Six sachets containing cocaine were found on his person.

It is understood that he initially resisted the arrest, claiming that, as a police officer himself, he couldn’t be arrested by his colleagues.

After his arrest, the police also searched his car and place of residence.

The constable has reportedly already resigned from the force, and is expected to be arraigned on drug-related charges in the coming days.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Police constable arrested for cocaine possession in Gozo
Court & Police

Police constable arrested for cocaine possession in Gozo
Massimo Costa
Construction worker injured in accident at Police HQ
Court & Police

Construction worker injured in accident at Police HQ
Brothelgate: Lawyer lashes out at Caruana Galizia heirs in lawsuit filed over ‘malicious’ garnishees
Court & Police

Brothelgate: Lawyer lashes out at Caruana Galizia heirs in lawsuit filed over ‘malicious’ garnishees
Matthew Agius
Soldier and brother remanded in custody over Pembroke school fracas
Court & Police

Soldier and brother remanded in custody over Pembroke school fracas
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.