Czech man fighting extradition released on bail

A Czech man who had claimed to have been abducted in Gozo and forced to sign incriminating documents when he was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in January last year, has been released on bail after being returned to court on a fresh arrest warrant issued by the Czech authorities.

During his court audience on Friday, 40-year-old Marek Drga had told the presiding magistrate that he was not voluntarily surrendering himself to the European Arrest Warrant.

Drga is wanted by the Czech authorities to answer to accusations that he engaged in a fraudulent VAT carousel in March and May 2011, after allegedly having acquired electrical equipment from Slovakia VAT-free, and then claiming VAT in the Czech Republic. He denies the charges but is resisting repatriation after allegedly being subjected to police intimidation linked to a former business partner in the Czech Republic.

His request for bail was upheld this morning, with the court releasing the man against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €17,000.

The extradition case against Drga will continue in just over a month’s time, before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Lawyer George Camilleri appeared for the Office of the Attorney General. Lawyer Roberto Montalto was defence counsel.