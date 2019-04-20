Youth drives into police motorbike in attempt to evade search

A 24-year-old Tarxien resident has been arrested by the police after he narrowly missed hitting police officers that stopped him as he was driving his car through Hamrun on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the man was stopped and told to swtich off his car by police as he was driving through St Joseph High Street.

Instead, the young man drove at the police, knocking over a police motorbike.

He was later apprehended by traffic police with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The police spokesperson said that nobody was injured in the incident, with the youth now under arrest.