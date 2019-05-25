menu

Drunk tourist conditionally discharged, ordered to pay for criminal damage

Steven Jones from the UK was accused of causing €700 worth of damage to a property in Portomaso.

matthew_agius
25 May 2019, 12:53pm
by Matthew Agius
Steven Jones pleaded guilty as charged

A rowdy drunk tourist has been conditionally discharged after smashing a door at a property in Portomaso.

50 year-old Steven Jones from the UK, appeared in the dock before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accused of causing €700 worth of criminal damage, breaching the peace and being drunk in a public place.

Jones pleaded guilty.

The court handed the man a 2-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay for the damage he had caused, warning him that if he commits another offence in Malta in the next two years he would be receiving a much stiffer punishment.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel.

