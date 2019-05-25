menu

Domestic violence victim begs court to send partner back home with her

A 49 year old man from Gzira was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, charged with causing his partner to fear violence, slightly injuring her, insulting and threatening her.

The victim said the accused was "a pillar" in her life

A woman who claimed to have been beaten by her partner wept in court as she begged for him to be sent back home with her because he was “a pillar” in her life.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley arraigned the 49 year old man from Gzira before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accusing him of causing his partner to fear violence, slightly injuring her, insulting and threatening her.

The court was also asked to issue a protection order and was told that the couple had been assessed as “high risk” by social workers. It was after this assessment that the man had been arrested, the inspector said. The man would bring women home, added the inspector, but the court stopped him, saying it was “not the morality police.”

The victim asked to address the court. “I want him back at home because he’s a pillar in my life. Can you send him back home?” she sobbed, withdrawing her criminal complaint and consequently, 2 of the 3 charges.

Finding the man guilty of the third charge, that of exceeding the limits of provocation in insulting the woman, the court opted to give the man a reprimand and admonition and bound him with a 1-year financial guarantee of €2000 not to be violent towards the woman.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of the names of the parties.

Lawyer Ryan Ellul was defence counsel.

