Young boy grievously injured in Manikata crash

A 10-year-old boy is reported to have been grievously injured in a head-on crash on Thursday

20 June 2019, 6:34pm
A young boy is reported to have been grievously injured in a head-on crash in Manikata.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that an accident involving two cars had taken place in the limits of Mellieha.

They also said that injuries had been reported but could not confirm the number of people injured or their ages.  

ONE News however reported that a 10-year-old boy had been injured in the accident, which took place at roughly 5:30pm.

An ambulance took those injured to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Members of the police force and the civil protection department were also dispatched to the site.

The road has been closed to traffic.  

