Adrian Delia’s case to obtain a copy of the Egrant report postponed to next week

An appeal filed by Opposition Leader Adrian Delia asking that the courts order that he be given a full copy of the 1500-page Egrant report is scheduled to commence on the 1 July.

The case was due to start today, but this morning, the Constitutional Court adjourned the hearing to next week.

Ten days ago, the Constitutional Court, with Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi, Mr Justices Giannino Caruana Demajo and Noel Cuschieri presiding, denied a request for the case to be heard with urgency, setting the date of the first hearing to today, Monday 24 June.

Before that, back in May, the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction had turned down Delia’s request, ruling that the refusal to allow Delia copy of the full report did not breach his human rights.

The Opposition Leader’s legal challenge to be given a copy of the full report compiled by Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja – then a magistrate – will now continue next week.

So far the Attorney General’s office has published the 49-pages containing the investigation’s conclusions, but not the full report.

In separate proceedings, civil society group Repubblika have also filed an urgent court application asking the court of Magistrates to order ministers Konrad Mizzi, Edward Scicluna and Chris Cardona to exhibit their copies of the Egrant report which they had quoted from in separate proceedings.

The inquiry was quoted by the three ministers in written reply to court application filed in relation to the NGO Repubblika’s efforts to have them face criminal charges over the a deal which saw the government grant the company Vitals Global Healthcare a 99-year concession for the running of three of Malta’s hospitals.

Lawyer Vincent Galea is assisting Delia.