Spot checks yield contraband: cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol

Routine spot checks conducted by customs officials in several locations has resulted in 3,749 cigarettes, 21.6 kilograms of tobacco, 3,727 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages, 217 bottles of wine, and 53 bottles of spirits being seized by customs officials.

Customs officials were performing routine searches in Rabat, Dingli, Mosta, St Paul's Bay, Sliema, Balluta, St Julian's, Paceville, Hal-Balzan, Hal-Lija, and Marsaxlokk when they entered several shops and discovered the infringing items being offered for sale. The contraband was then confiscated due to excise duty not being paid.

Customs officials also confiscated 443 unused excise stamps.

As of late, the Customs Department’s Enforcement Unit has clamped down on the sale of illicit goods, in an effort to hamper contraband operations and collect the taxes owed, which is being charged to the end consumer.