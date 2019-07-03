Elderly man hit by car in Birkirkara

An 87-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Birkirkara​ on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 10:30am in Triq John Borg.

The police said that an investigation found that the elderly man for reasons unknown was hit by a Mercedes that was being driven by a 27-year-old from Birkirkara​.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.