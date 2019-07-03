menu

Elderly man hit by car in Birkirkara

An 87-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Birkirkara

3 July 2019, 2:58pm
The incident occurred at 10:30am in Triq John Borg
The incident occurred at 10:30am in Triq John Borg

An 87-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Birkirkara​ on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at 10:30am in Triq John Borg. 

The police said that an investigation found that the elderly man for reasons unknown was hit by a Mercedes that was being driven by a 27-year-old from Birkirkara​. 

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist injured in Paola crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Paola crash
Elderly man hit by car in Birkirkara
Court & Police

Elderly man hit by car in Birkirkara
Two jailed over fake immigration documents
Court & Police

Two jailed over fake immigration documents
Matthew Agius
Souleymane murder case: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness
Court & Police

Souleymane murder case: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.