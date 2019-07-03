Motorcyclist injured in Paola crash

A 52-year-old motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries during a traffic incident in Paola on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 12:10pm in Triq Ghajn Dwieli.

The police said an investigation found that a collision had taken place between a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle and a Ford Ka driven by a 36-year-old man from Afghanistan.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Ka was not hurt.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been appointed into the case.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.