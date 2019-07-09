menu

Man seriously injured after falling off scaffolding in Naxxar

A 49-year-old-man fell from a scaffolding on Triq is-Salini in Naxxar during works he was carrying out on a residence's balcony

david_hudson
9 July 2019, 1:14pm
by David Hudson
The man fell from a height of one storey
A man was transported to Mater Dei hospital after he suffered serious injuries from a one-storey fall.

Police have said that the man, a 49-year-old Pembroke resident, had been working on the balcony of a Naxxar house on Triq is-Salini. During the works, the man, for reasons yet unknown, fell down the scaffolding.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. The man was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

