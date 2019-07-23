UK's 'most wanted' Christopher Guest More will be extradited after appeal rejected

UK citizen Christopher Guest More will be extradited to his homeland to face trial for murder, after the Court of Criminal Appeal definitively rejected his challenge to the European Arrest Warrant which saw him arrested in Malta.

Guest More is wanted by Cheshire police for the murder of cannabis farm owner Brian Waters in June 2003. Three other men John Wilson, 69, James Raven, 60, and Otis Matthews, 41 - are all serving life sentences for the murder.

Waters had been tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children, who were forced to watch the murder at gunpoint. Together with the other men, More is accused of launching the attack at the remote property in order to demand money.

The man had been on Europe’s most wanted list since the murder.

He was arrested in Malta, where he was found to be using an alias, following a joint operation with British police.

In a lengthy decision handed down in a 3 hour sitting today, the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided by Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja, ordered the extradition to proceed.

Lawyer George Camilleri represented the Office of the Attorney General in the proceedings. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the wanted man.