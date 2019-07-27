menu

Driver and passenger hospitalised after crashing into pole

At around 8pm on Friday, a driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle in Birkirkara and crashed into an electric pole

david_hudson
27 July 2019, 10:01am
by David Hudson
The Police are yet to identify the second passenger
A driving incident took place on Friday night at around 8pm when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an electric pole, Police have said.

The incident took place on Triq l-Intornjatur Birkirkara. The motorist, 40 and from Zabbar, had been driving a Toyota Vitz. The two passengers in the car, a 40-year-old from Birkirkara, and another who is yet to be identified by Police were hospitalised following the incident.

The driver was also transported to Mater Dei hospital but his condition is so far unknown.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has ordered an inquiry while police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
