menu

Probation for threatening to drown partner 'in a pool of blood'

A man who admitted to telling his partner that he would 'drown her in a pool of blood' has been sentenced to two years probation

matthew_agius
30 July 2019, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A man who admitted to telling his partner that he would “drown her in a pool of blood” has been placed on probation after a court took into account his early guilty plea.

The 42-year-old had been charged yesterday with making threats and causing his female partner, and her children, to fear violence.

Police inspector Jonathan Ransley had told the court, presided by magistrate Josette Demicoli, that the man had been assessed as “high risk” by social services agency Appogg, following an argument with his partner that spiralled out of control.

The man’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, had entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

The court, in view of the admission and after taking into consideration his early guilty plea, sentenced the man to two years probation and imposed a three year protection order in favour of the woman and her children.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Probation for threatening to drown partner 'in a pool of blood'
Court & Police

Probation for threatening to drown partner 'in a pool of blood'
Matthew Agius
Man cleared of attempted murder after victim tells court he fell on glass
Court & Police

Man cleared of attempted murder after victim tells court he fell on glass
Matthew Agius
Accused in underage sex case released on bail
Court & Police

Accused in underage sex case released on bail
Matthew Agius
Two company directors acquitted of fraudulently removing third director
Court & Police

Two company directors acquitted of fraudulently removing third director
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.