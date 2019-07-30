Probation for threatening to drown partner 'in a pool of blood'

A man who admitted to telling his partner that he would “drown her in a pool of blood” has been placed on probation after a court took into account his early guilty plea.

The 42-year-old had been charged yesterday with making threats and causing his female partner, and her children, to fear violence.

Police inspector Jonathan Ransley had told the court, presided by magistrate Josette Demicoli, that the man had been assessed as “high risk” by social services agency Appogg, following an argument with his partner that spiralled out of control.

The man’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, had entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

The court, in view of the admission and after taking into consideration his early guilty plea, sentenced the man to two years probation and imposed a three year protection order in favour of the woman and her children.