Three cars burnt in San Gwann in early morning fire

Three cars have suffered fire damage in San Gwann: a Chrysler, a Peugeot 206, and a Suzuki Swift, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 2.30am on Triq il-Qalbiena in San Gwann.

The Suzuki Swift has suffered the most damage; the Chrysler behind it was extensively damaged. The Peugeot 206 had the least amount of damage as one of the tail lights melted from the proximity to the fire.

Sources suspect this was an arson attack. A jerrycan cap and burnt jerrycan were found on the scene.

Police have said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.