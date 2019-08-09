menu

Three cars burnt in San Gwann in early morning fire

Sources suspect an arson attack with two cars suffering collateral damage

david_hudson
9 August 2019, 10:25am
by David Hudson
What remains of the Suzuki Swift on Triq il-Qalbiena
What remains of the Suzuki Swift on Triq il-Qalbiena

Three cars have suffered fire damage in San Gwann: a Chrysler, a Peugeot 206, and a Suzuki Swift, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 2.30am on Triq il-Qalbiena in San Gwann. 

The Suzuki Swift has suffered the most damage; the Chrysler behind it was extensively damaged. The Peugeot 206 had the least amount of damage as one of the tail lights melted from the proximity to the fire.

The other two cars have since the incident been moved
The other two cars have since the incident been moved

Sources suspect this was an arson attack. A jerrycan cap and burnt jerrycan were found on the scene. 

Police have said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Foreign worker electrocuted in Valletta
Court & Police

Foreign worker electrocuted in Valletta
David Hudson
Witness testifies behind closed doors in Jordan Azzopardi drug trafficking case
Court & Police

Witness testifies behind closed doors in Jordan Azzopardi drug trafficking case
Matthew Agius
Santa Venera computer store robbed overnight
Court & Police

Santa Venera computer store robbed overnight
David Hudson
Three cars burnt in San Gwann in early morning fire
Court & Police

Three cars burnt in San Gwann in early morning fire
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.