Man grievously injured in Qormi fight

The alleged aggressor fled the scene after the fight broke out, but was caught shortly later

karl_azzopardi
10 August 2019, 10:33am
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq il-Wied, Qormi
A man was badly hurt last night after a fight broke out at a Qormi establishment. 

The fight, with took place on Friday at around 8.15pm in Triq il-Wied, Qormi, left a 38-year-old Pieta resident injured after he was pushed into a glass window.

According to the police, the alleged aggressor, 41, from Qormi, shoved the victim into the establishment’s glass window, before fleeing the scene. The victim was subsequently found bruised and bloodied by the police.

The aggressor fled the scene but the police apprehended him shortly afterwards,

The victim was taken to a health centre for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
