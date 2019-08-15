menu

Man critical after fall from Mellieħa hotel balcony

The victim fell off a fourth floor balcony

massimo_costa
15 August 2019, 9:16am
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 45-year-old Briton is in critical condition after falling off a hotel balcony in the early hours of Thursday.

The man, the police said, fell off the balcony on the fourth floor of a hotel in the limits of Marfa in Mellieħa, at around 1am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli was informed of the incident and appointed various experts to assist her in the inquiry which was started.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
