Man critical after fall from Mellieħa hotel balcony

A 45-year-old Briton is in critical condition after falling off a hotel balcony in the early hours of Thursday.

The man, the police said, fell off the balcony on the fourth floor of a hotel in the limits of Marfa in Mellieħa, at around 1am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli was informed of the incident and appointed various experts to assist her in the inquiry which was started.

Police investigations are ongoing.