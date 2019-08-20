Customs officials seize €5,400 in undeclared cash from airport passenger

Customs officials have seized €5,400 in undeclared cash from a passenger passing through the MaltaMalta International Airport.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said that the cash had been discovered on the passenger while he was waiting in the departures lounge.

The passenger agreed to forfeit the cash in excess of €10,000.

Since the beginning of January, the Malta Customs Department Officials intercepted a total of €891,936 in undeclared cash in 38 separate cases.