menu

Customs officials seize €5,400 in undeclared cash from airport passenger

The passenger was found to be carrying €15,400 by customs officials at the Malta International Airport 

laura_calleja
20 August 2019, 1:11pm
by Laura Calleja

Customs officials have seized €5,400 in undeclared cash from a passenger passing through the MaltaMalta International Airport.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said that the cash had been discovered on the passenger while he was waiting in the departures lounge.

The passenger agreed to forfeit the cash in excess of €10,000.

Since the beginning of January, the Malta Customs Department Officials intercepted a total of €891,936 in undeclared cash in 38 separate cases.

More in Court & Police
Uninsured drunk driver assaulted Assistant police commissioner, court told
Court & Police

Uninsured drunk driver assaulted Assistant police commissioner, court told
Matthew Agius
Gozo Ferry worker charged with stealing handbag
Court & Police

Gozo Ferry worker charged with stealing handbag
Matthew Agius
‘Foreign Legionnaire’ jailed over police assault, fake passport
Court & Police

‘Foreign Legionnaire’ jailed over police assault, fake passport
Matthew Agius
Customs officials seize €5,400 in undeclared cash from airport passenger
Court & Police

Customs officials seize €5,400 in undeclared cash from airport passenger
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.