Youth who fell during bus ride in danger of losing his life

A 21-year-old Italian man was seriously injured after falling whilst on a bus ride to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Tuesday in the Kennedy Grove area of St Paul's Bay. The bus driver purportedly pushed on the brakes to avoid another car which suddenly swerved in front of the bus on the carriageway it was on.

The Italian youth allegedly fell on account of the sudden braking.

Police report that the victim is currently in danger of losing his life after he suffered grievous injuries to his spleen.

An inquiry into the incident has been launched by magistrate Victor Axiaq.