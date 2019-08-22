menu

Updated | Carnival enthusiast dies after electric shock while working on float

The 45-year-old man was working in a carnival warehouse in Marsa • Summer carnival celebrations have been cancelled

22 August 2019, 5:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Jean Paul Bonett, 45, died after an electric shock while working on a carnival float. (Photo: Facebook/Sebio Aquilina)
A 45-year-old man identified as Jean Paul Bonett died this afternoon after suffering an electric shock in a carnival warehouse in Marsa.

The accident happened in Xatt il-Mollijiet while Bonett was working on a float for this weekend's summer carnival celebrations in St Paul's Bay, Birżebbuġa and Marsaskala.

Bonett was described by friends as a man of few words, who was always smiling. (Photo: Facebook/Sebio Aquilina)
Bonett, known as iċ-Chippy, was electrocuted and certified dead on site.

Police investigations are ongoing.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media among carnival enthusiasts and people from Hamrun. Bonett was described by friends as a man of few words, who was always smiling and hard worker.

Summer carnival cancelled

The summer carnival celebrations over the weekend have been cancelled as a sign of respect, the Culture Ministry and Festivals Malta said in a statement.

The government entities expressed their condolences to Bonett's family and friends. "Jean Paul Bonett was one of the best artists in the carnival sector and for a long time the leader of one of the main companies," the statement read.

All carnival activities planned for the weekend have been cancelled and more information will be released at a later date.

