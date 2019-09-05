16-year-old worker injured in fall
The young man was injured while working in a residence at Triq il-Kulleġġ, Mosta
A 16-year-old man from Sudan working in a Mosta residence in Triq il-Kulleġġ has been injured after falling a height of one storey.
The accident happened at around 2:45 pm, with police arriving on-site shortly after.
An ambulance took the young man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.
Police investigations are on-going.
