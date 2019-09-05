menu

16-year-old worker injured in fall

The young man was injured while working in a residence at Triq il-Kulleġġ, Mosta 

karl_azzopardi
5 September 2019, 5:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi
College Street, Mosta
A 16-year-old man from Sudan working in a Mosta residence in Triq il-Kulleġġ has been injured after falling a height of one storey. 

The accident happened at around 2:45 pm, with police arriving on-site shortly after. 

An ambulance took the young man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
16-year-old worker injured in fall
