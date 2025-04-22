Archbishop signs pope's condolences book at Apostolic Nunciature

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna signed the condolences book for Pope Francis at the Apostolic Nunciature in Rabat with the words ‘having mercy on him, he chose him’.

The message originally written in Italian reads: “Miserando atque eligendo (Having mercy on him, he chose him). With these words of the Venerable Bede, Pope Francis reminded us that the Lord’s call is rooted in the experience of His mercy. He taught us, through both words and deeds, the style of the Gospel: Closeness, tenderness, and compassion. Let us thank the Lord for the gift of a faithful, wise, humble and strong shepherd! Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

The public can sign the condolences book at the Apostolic Nunciature at Tal-Virtù in Rabat until Thursday between 10am and 12:30pm and between 3pm and 5:30pm.