Man caught on CCTV stealing perfume released on probation

The man went viral on Facebook, after a CCTV tape of the shop showed him nicking perfume bottles and stuffing them in his jacket 

david_hudson
13 September 2019, 4:48pm
by David Hudson

A man was handed a two-year probation after he was caught red-handed on a CCTV camera stealing men’s perfumes from a shop in Msida. 

Footage of Reuben Galea, 44 and from Msida, went viral on Facebook with the CCTV tape of the shop he was in showing him nicking perfume bottles and stuffing them in his jacket. 

The court heard how Galea stole two bottles of perfume, a CR7 100ml bottle and a Ferrari Scuderia 75ml bottle, their cumulative value amounting to less than €80. 

Galea was also charged with recidivism. He pleaded guilty to both charges. 

The court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella sentenced him to two years probation. 

“No effective prison sentence this time. However, a probation officer will monitor you and guide you for two years. Every six months, this officer will report back to me. Anything you do which is illegal will land you back here and possibly to a maximum 9 months imprisonment,” she said.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and René Darmanin were defence counsel.

Inspector Colin Sheldon was prosecuting officer.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
