Couple grievously injured after crashing into tree in Paola

The couple from Mosta have been hospitalised after the crash

david_hudson
29 September 2019, 11:07am
by David Hudson
Vjal Sir Paul Boffa in Paola
A man and woman have been grievously injured after they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree in Paola, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 4.15am on Sunday on Vjal Sir Paul Boffa in Paola. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Mosta lost control of his Mazda Demio and crashed into a tree. 

The medical team that assisted the man and the 46-year-old female passenger transported the two to Mater Dei hospital where they were certified as having incurred grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
