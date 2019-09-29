Couple grievously injured after crashing into tree in Paola

A man and woman have been grievously injured after they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree in Paola, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 4.15am on Sunday on Vjal Sir Paul Boffa in Paola. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Mosta lost control of his Mazda Demio and crashed into a tree.

The medical team that assisted the man and the 46-year-old female passenger transported the two to Mater Dei hospital where they were certified as having incurred grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.