Psychiatric treatment imposed on man jailed for child porn

A man has been jailed for two years after he admitted to acquiring and circulating child pornography.

The unemployed 34-year-old, who suffers from an intellectual impairment, was arraigned by inspector Roxanne Tabone and charged under articles of the law dealing with the possession and spreading of child pornography.

The Maltese man, who lives in Paola, immediately pleaded guilty to the charges.

His legal aid lawyer, Graziella Tanti, said the man needed psychiatric help – and the court agreed.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli sentenced the man to two years imprisonment, placing him under a concurrent treatment order for two years. She also ordered the destruction of the pornographic material.