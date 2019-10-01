menu

Psychiatric treatment imposed on man jailed for child porn

matthew_agius
1 October 2019, 3:06pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been jailed for two years after he admitted to acquiring and circulating child pornography.

The unemployed 34-year-old, who suffers from an intellectual impairment, was arraigned by inspector Roxanne Tabone and charged under articles of the law dealing with the possession and spreading of child pornography.

The Maltese man, who lives in Paola, immediately pleaded guilty to the charges.

His legal aid lawyer, Graziella Tanti, said the man needed psychiatric help – and the court agreed.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli sentenced the man to two years imprisonment, placing him under a concurrent treatment order for two years. She also ordered the destruction of the pornographic material.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
