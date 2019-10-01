Qormi argument between five, one seriously injured

An argument between five individuals in Qormi has resulted in three being hospitalised with one 20-year-old seriously injured.

The argument took place on Triq il-Belt Valletta in an area known as Tal-Erba' Qaddisin in Qormi at around 12:05pm on Tuesday.

Footage that was shared on social media shows a burly man beating someone with a rolling pin.

Police said that the argument was between two 20-year-olds resident in Fgura, a 46-year-old Luqa resident, a 33-year-old woman from Fgura and a 65-year-old male resident in Fgura. Police did not clarify what gave rise to the argument.

An ambulance that was called on site transported the two twenty-year-olds and the 46-year-old to hospital.

One of the two twenty-year-olds from Fgura incurred serious injuries. The condition of the other is unknown. The 46-year-old has suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.