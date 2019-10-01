menu

Qormi argument between five, one seriously injured

Three men were hospitalised after a fight that broke out in Qormi with one twenty-year-old grievously injured

david_hudson
1 October 2019, 5:43pm
by David Hudson
The incident was captured on film by someone who had been driving by
An argument between five individuals in Qormi has resulted in three being hospitalised with one 20-year-old seriously injured.

The argument took place on Triq il-Belt Valletta in an area known as Tal-Erba' Qaddisin in Qormi at around 12:05pm on Tuesday. 

Footage that was shared on social media shows a burly man beating someone with a rolling pin. 

Police said that the argument was between two 20-year-olds resident in Fgura, a 46-year-old Luqa resident, a 33-year-old woman from Fgura and a 65-year-old male resident in Fgura. Police did not clarify what gave rise to the argument.

An ambulance that was called on site transported the two twenty-year-olds and the 46-year-old to hospital. 

One of the two twenty-year-olds from Fgura incurred serious injuries. The condition of the other is unknown. The 46-year-old has suffered slight injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
