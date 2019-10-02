Cyclist injured in Qormi crash
A 35-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in Qormi
The incident occurred at 8:30am in Triq il-Wied.
The police said the cyclist, who is from Santa Venera collided with a Honda fit driven by a 39-year-old man from Qormi.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is currently underway.
