Cyclist injured in Qormi crash

A 35-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in Qormi

2 October 2019, 2:10pm
A 35-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in Qormi on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 8:30am in Triq il-Wied.

The police said the cyclist, who is from Santa Venera collided with a Honda fit driven by a 39-year-old man from Qormi.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is currently underway.

